KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Heading into the new year, your body and mind may be in need for a recharge.

Look no further than Oneness Holistic, which offers mind-body-spirit bodywork and vibrational healing, focusing on the interconnectedness of the clients' physical, mental and emotional selves.

Located at VE Hotel, Oneness Holistic's recent opening ceremony was graced by Taiwanese wellness personalities Professor Lee Si-Chen and Tina Lee.

Malaysian celebrities and social media influencers at the event included yoga guru Hansen Lee, Miss World Malaysia 2005 Emmeline Ng, actress Jojo Goh, actress Pei Xuan and fashion designers Melinda Looi and Celest Thoi.

In attendance were Oneness Holistic founders Sherene Chew, Ruer Mui Yee, Jan Chin, AiLiya Ooi and Kelly Ng.

According to Chew, the inception of Oneness Holistic is rooted in its parent company, OneNess Concept.

Instead of cookie-cutter spa treatments, OneNess Holistic offers unique therapies that go beyond physical massages, addressing the root of imbalances.

“We combine therapy with DeekSha flower essence to assist clients in vibrational healing,” said Ruer.

“Through our bodywork treatment, it breaks down the physical blockages projected from the mind such as anxiety and stress,” said Chin, a renowned TV personality.

According to Hansen Lee, the services offered at Oneness Holistic are quite unique. “They resonate to my understanding of holistic health,” said Lee, who is also a movement coach.

For former beauty queen Emmeline Ng, spirituality and wellness is important in today's fast-paced lifestyle.

“It’s difficult to find the time towards self-care, let alone spirituality. When you start questioning or have the calling, listen to your body,” said Emmeline.

At Oneness Holistic, four signature treatments await: Full-Body Chakra Deep Balancing Bodywork, Deep Abdominal Bodywork for Emotional Release, Deep Chest & Breast Bodywork for Empowerment and Deep Cranial Bodywork With Ear-Candling.

It also features the 'Qi energy experience', which allows visitors to experience a torsion field and discover how it can relax the mind and body.

Oneness Holistic is located on level 30 of VE Hotel in Bangsar South, KL. For more details, visit its Instagram account.