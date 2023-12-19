KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — A Musang King; durian fetched RM185,000 in an auction to raise funds for the refurbishment of a secondary school in Raub, Pahang.

Pahang communications and multimedia, youth, sports and non-governmental organisations committee chairman Fadzli Mohamad Kamal said the amount makes one of the most expensive in the world.

Sharing the news on social media, Fadzli said bidding for the durian started at RM2,000 before it eventually closed at RM185,000.

Apart from from the 'Musang King', a 'Black Thorn' durian was also sold for RM15,000.

The fundraising was held in aid of SMK Sungai Ruan in Raub.

According to Fadzli, who is also Dong assemblyman, Pahang Durian Traders Association chairman Datuk Lye Wee Ken donated RM204,444 to the fund making the total amount raised to RM404,444.00.

It is unclear how much money the school needed for its refurbishment project.