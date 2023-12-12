KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — A travel platform that offers transportation booking services, 12Go, has prepared a list of the best travel destinations for the winter season in Asia, based on its internal ticket data.

According to 12Go in a statement, the top 10 countries that stand out are Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, India, Cambodia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Laos, Malaysia, and Japan.

Thailand tops the list, with Chiang Mai and Bangkok offering great options for all travellers, while the top spot for solo adventurers is Koh Phangan, while families prefer Koh Samui.

In the second position is Vietnam, featuring Da Nang, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City. Sapa emerges as a winter retreat for families, while Hanoi’s bustling streets await solo adventurers.

The Philippines claims the third position, promising a unique New Year celebration, with Manila and El Nido stand out as popular destinations for all travellers. Solo travellers often opt for Legazpi, while friends and couples prefer Coron, and families find El Baguio appealing.

India takes the fourth spot, where Agra, Jaipur, and Delhi being the primary choices for New Year travel among all travellers, while Goa also attracts families during this season. Cambodia secures the fifth spot, with travel destinations for New Year celebrations, including Phnom Penh, Sihanoukville, and Siem Reap.

In sixth place, Indonesia offers the top travel spots, Bali and the Gili Islands. Solo travellers and families often go to Sanur, while Nusa Penida is a great pick for friends and couples. Sri Lanka captures the seventh position, enchanting travellers with top destinations namely, Ella, Kandy, and Nuwara Eliya. Colombo is another solo travel choice, while Nuwara Eliya is ideal for couples and families.

Laos grabs the eighth spot showcasing Vang Vieng, Vientiane, and Luang Prabang. Malaysia, with its famous destinations, such as Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and Langkawi, offers a unique vacation, claiming the ninth position.

Japan rounds up the list in the 10th spot, with Osaka, Tokyo, and Kyoto serving as excellent choices for a New Year getaway, appealing to all travellers.

By analysing tickets sold throughout the year, 12Go identified the top travel destinations suitable for different groups of travellers, including solo travellers, couples, families, and friends. — Bernama