KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — One of the fashion brands that caused the most excitement with their opening at The Exchange TRX is groundbreaking eyewear brand Gentle Monster.

Founded by Hankook Kim in Seoul in 2011, the South Korean sunglasses and optical glasses brand has gained recognition for its audacious and innovative storytelling, aiming to ignite emotional passion through its approach to fashion.

The flagship Gentle Monster store in TRX celebrated its debut in grand style recently.

Celebrities and social media influencers spotted were Awal Ashaari and his wife Scha Alyahya, Alvin Chong, Juwei Teoh, Kittie Yiyi, Gaston Pong and Alicia Amin.

With emotional provocation as the key message to deliver, Gentle Monster portrays their brand identity through not only eyewear but also through physical space.

Stretching across 3,522 square feet, the KL store is designed with a delicate eye for an extraordinary spatial experience.

The facade artwork and metal objects are contrasted with fluid movements of the hyper-real bison. The installation and artwork throughout the space with various flowing paths provide a dynamic experience.

The store launch provided fashion enthusiasts with an opportunity to discover Gentle Monster’s latest 2024 Optical Collection. The brand’s optical frames showcase sophisticated metal detailing, as well as tinted lenses in various frames. The line’s futuristic designs were also on full display.