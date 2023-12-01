KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — A bakery owner is going above and beyond for her community by offering free meals at her shop in Muar, Johor.

Kaseh, who's the owner of D’Kaseh Cake in Tanjung Agas, would print out a slew of tickets and hang them outside of her bakery, offering free meals to those who couldn’t afford one.

All they have to do is pick up a ticket and redeem the free meal at the bakery’s counter.

Talking to Malay Mail, Kaseh said she had just started the initiative a couple of weeks ago as she understood that not everyone is fortunate enough to have food in their bellies especially going into the end of the month.

Kaseh would often treat her customers to free meals before this. She also said the free ticket meal is open to anyone who’s hungry and couldn’t afford to buy any food, whether they are are working or studying.

“Sometimes, there are those who still don’t have enough money to buy food even though they have a job. Their savings are just enough for fuel only and this is the same for some students as well.

“And I myself have been in that situation where my money is only enough for fuel and for my kids. Now that I’m earning a bit more, why not share it with those in need,” Kaseh said.

At the moment, the bakery would provide around 10 to 15 meals per day which vary between sizzling yee mee and pasta, along with drinks.

The meals provided could go up to 20 servings per day especially when there are donations from the public.

“Alhamdulillah, the response has been great. Those who came were all in need, sometimes there are also working adults but we understand the end of the month situation well,” she said.

Kaseh, who has been running the bakery since 2011 added that she would continue the free ticket meals initiative for as long as she could afford to.