KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — Seibu, the first and largest luxury Japanese department store in Malaysia, is all set to open its doors at The Exchange TRX on November 29.

The store, comprising four floors, is home to over 700 luxury, international, contemporary and Japanese brands.

Over 100 brands are also making their maiden foray into the Malaysian market through Seibu, which will also host 110 Japanese brands.

Malay Mail was part of an exclusive preview of the store that was held on Thursday (November 23) to see what Seibu has in store for its patrons.

Advertisement

Designed by renowned British architects HMKM and Cardy Papa, Seibu radiates an elegant ambience that aptly defines it as a haven for connoisseurs.

Patrons entering the store through the valet entrance will be greeted by renowned beauty brands like Chanel, Dior, Mulberry, Hermes and more at the ground floor.

Seibu's ground floor is billed to be Malaysia's largest Beauty Hall with 116 skincare, makeup and cosmetic brands. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Billed to be Malaysia’s largest Beauty Hall, the ground floor houses 116 skincare, makeup and cosmetics brands.

Advertisement

On the same floor, Seibu offers a meticulously curated “Shoe Salon” that is located right next to a colossal origami crane tree.

Over there, patrons are spoilt for choices with over 20 premier international footwear brands, including Giuseppe Zanotti, Rupert Sanderson, Sergio Rossi and more on display.

A shoppers’ haven awaits visitors on the first floor, where top-notch fashion brands like Lauren Woman, The Shirt Bar, G Star Raw and more present their latest offerings.

Meanwhile, the second floor hosts a vast collection of children’s luxury fashion brands, toys and travel accessories, among others.

After a long shopping spree, patrons can descend to the concourse level, where tempting dining options are ready to satisfy their cravings.

Seibu also offers 11 tempting dining options and cafes for patrons. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Among the restaurants debuting at Seibu include Sushi Suzuki and Mediterranean restaurant La Marche, which are situated alongside Wagyu Beef One-Six, Miyatake Udon, Tarbushi Ramen and others.

Patrons hankering for coffee and pastries can head to Kenny Hills Bakers (at concourse level), The Coffee Lounge by Kenny Hills Coffee (Level 1) or to Mori Kohi (Level 2).

Seibu is also expected to unveil an exclusive fashion collection designed by prominent Japanese artist and designer Hiroko Takahashi.