KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Malaysian model and aspiring lawyer Manvin Khera has made history after being crowned Miss Globe 2023.

Advertisement

The 22-year-old triumphed over 50 global beauties at the Sports Palace in Durrës, Albania yesterday (November 17).

#slaykualalumpur #slaykl #boomvassmanjahh #mediacoverage #mediamalaysia #themissglobemalaysia2023 #themissglobemalaysia #themissglobe @slaykualalumpur ???????????? ???????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????? - ???????????????????????????????? - Full Performance Albania , thank you so much for the first ever main crown from @themissglobe 2023 as Malaysia, Manvin Khera or @aanvikher crowned as a Winner around 6.50 am Malaysia Time. From the first she joined and won the @ratuwanitamalaya 2022 title last year, we do believe she will bring the crown when she represents Malaysia. And Yes, she proves to us right she won. What an amazing show and moment from her when she well prepared herself for the crown since day one she joined the pageant week of the Miss Globe 2023. Thank you also to the Glam Team and as known as Malaysia Dream Team which is @ratuwanitamalaya @hype.pageantry @afeer_razak @sheeraaz_85 and the whole team for making this dream come true. You guys are truly amazing and kudos. Designer for some segments : @afeer_razak @ainmohamad90 @seriahmad_02 #slay #themissglobe2023 @Afeer_Razak @Hype.Pageantry @MalaysianPageants original sound - SLAYKL

The Kuala Lumpur-based model succeeded Anabel Payano from the Dominican Republic as the reigning Miss Globe, becoming the first Malaysian to do so.

Manvin expressed pride in representing Malaysia in her Q & A session and shared her journey in overcoming the many failures and challenges in her modelling career.

Advertisement

“Every single one of us grows every single day, and I have learned from my mistakes. I believe that failure is the key to success,” Manvin said.

“Every time I fall, I tell myself, ‘Manvin, you’ve got to get up stronger and go out there and put yourself out there'.

“Because I believe that when you fall seven times, you get up eight. And when you do that, you become unstoppable and unbeatable, thank you.'”

Advertisement

She impressed the judges with her composure and eloquence during the question and answer round.

Manvin's journey to the crown was not without challenges, with the pageant featuring various rounds to narrow down the contestants.

She prevailed through the Top 15 to the Top Five contestants, having an exceptional performance in the swimsuit round which earned her the Miss Talent title.

Beyond the Miss Globe competition, Manvin has also been making waves in the world of fashion and entertainment.

She is not only a model but a singer and beauty queen, who was the winner of the Ratu Wanita Malaya 2022 beauty pageant.

Her international presence was solidified with appearances at Thailand Fashion Week, the Bali International Fashion Week and the Rizman Ruzaini Cruise 2023 show during Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week.

Many fellow models, celebrities and online users joined the celebration on social media, applauding her remarkable achievement.