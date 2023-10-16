KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) is making the most out of digitalisation in polytechnics through its 2023-2027 Poli Digital agenda.

In line with the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), the Poli Digital agenda will focus on the importance of digitalisation in polytechnic education including for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said that with the implementation of Poli Digital, it is ushering a major shift towards the polytechnic educational landscape.

This includes transforming its learning programmes and TVET to be more flexible and futuristic by making the best use of current and innovative technologies such as metaverse, future TVET classroom, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).

The Poli Digital agenda also includes using Virtual Learning Experience Space (VXL) in order to curb dropouts by offering students to join classes and activities online, further improving learning and teaching (PdP) modes.

Polytechnic students and lecturers will also be given exposure to Apple technologies via the Apple Edu Classroom where they will be able to learn and use Apple software and devices in their learning environment.

This aims to produce graduates who are well-prepared with the latest technological skills thus increasing the talent pool in the high skill, high tech and high art fields.

Khaled said that digitalisation will bring a huge impact that will give new breath to the polytechnic’s ecosystem and programmes.

“Through digitalisation, all polytechnic institutes will be able to share their educational programmes amongst each other. The polytechnic will be a technical education centre with the latest technology.

“The study duration will also be shortened and the learning environment will become more creative and fun.

“The use of gadgets and devices will be its main characteristic and we will use an innovative approach in the skill training that is aligned with the interest of the students,” he said.

He added that while there has been a decline in interest towards TVET generally in the country, the demand and students’ admission in TVET programmes at community colleges and polytechnics under the Ministry is at its highest for the past three years.

A total of 85,535 students or 52.7 per cent of students have enrolled for diploma in TVET programmes in 2022 compared to the year 2021 which has seen 58,424 or 45.3 per cent of students enrolling for the programmes.

There has also been a 20 per cent increase in the number of enrolments in polytechnics for the 2023/2024 session with 20,5520 students, compared to the 2022/2023 session which saw 16,962 students enrolled.

“Although the admission towards TVET programmes under the Ministry are doing well, we will further push their efforts to maximise admission thus filling all the available capacity and space,” Khaled said.