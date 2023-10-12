KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Langkawi has emerged as the fifth best island in Asia in Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards for 2023.

It was the only island from Malaysia that made it to the prestigious list with a 90.19 score.

Indonesia’s ‘Island of Gods’, Bali (91.08) topped the list, followed by Koh Samui (91.07) in Thailand, Boracay (90.74) in the Philippines and Phuket (90.33) in Thailand.

Meanwhile, Condé Nast Traveller’s readers also voted Ritz-Carlton Langkawi as the 17th best resort in the world in the latest Readers’ Choice Awards edition.

This year, Condé Nast Traveller polled 526,518 readers on their travel experience for its Readers’ Choice Awards, which is currently the longest-running recognition in the travel industry.