KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Local pro-wrestling promotion Apac Wrestling is back after a seven-months hiatus.

In conjunction with National Sports Day 2023, the local pro wrestling organisation is offering two free shows this October 14 (Saturday) at the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security multipurpose hall in Presint 4, Putrajaya.

The Apac Wrestling: Revival will showcase match-cards between pro-wrestling superstars coming from Singapore and Philippines, apart from local heroes Shaukat the Nusantara Menace and Nor ‘Phoenix’ Diana.

The shows will have two sessions with the first one starting from 10.30am to 12.30pm and the second session at 9pm until 10.30pm.

Shaukat, who is also founder of Apac Wrestling said that they have been working hard to make the comeback a reality.

“It’s been a seven-month hiatus for Apac Wrestling due to false promises from previous sponsors that fell through, and left us hanging out to dry and die. Don’t have to name names, but a little Google search will reveal who they are.

“For seven long months I’ve been strategising our return, and working hard not only to get myself personally back on track, but also to have enough money to revive and tank Apac Wrestling.

“Moving forward I hope Apac Wrestling stabilises, and grows its fan base once again. To pro-wrestling fans in Malaysia, please give us a try, either come watch our shows or subscribe to our YouTube. I promise you will love what we have to offer,” he said.

Apac Wrestling will have more monthly shows at their new location in Spacerubix, Puchong.

Meanwhile Apac Wrestling via Instagram shared a slew of upcoming dates for their shows beginning from October this year until February 2024.

Apac Wrestling’s last show, coined as Dominion, was held in March this year.