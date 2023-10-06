KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Smart #1 Brabus has finally been revealed in its full glory for the Malaysian market at KL Convention Centre, in conjunction with the ongoing International Electric Mobility Showcase. Yesterday’s unveiling also marked the EV’s first appearance in South-east Asia although the actual launch date has not yet been announced.

The new variant will be on display alongside the Smart #1 Premium at the event until this Friday, 6 October. Alternatively, you should be able to check it out directly at Smart dealerships nationwide very soon.

Smart #1 Brabus Malaysia pricing, colourways, free charging credit

Even though the EV has now made its official public debut in Malaysia, the local pricing for Smart #1 Brabus is still under wraps for now. However, Smart Malaysia has previously said that the price range for all three variants of Smart #1 ranges from RM200,000 to RM250,000 on-the-road not inclusive of insurance.

The Brabus flavour comes in several colour combinations such as the Meta Black/Radiant Red, Laser Red/Eclipse Black, Cyber Silver/Radiant Red, Cyber Silver/Eclipse Black, Digital White/Eclipse Black, and Atom Grey-Matte/Radiant Red. There is also an option to go full-on Atom Grey-Matte.

If you are interested in getting your hands on one, you can book the new EV through the Hello Smart mobile app by placing a refundable booking free of RM1,000. The Hello Smart app is readily available from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Huawei AppGallery.

Smart Malaysia has recently announced the #1 Early Bird program which provides free charging credits of RM1,001 to the first 501 customers of the new EV. They can utilise the credit directly through the Hello Smart mobile app itself which can be used to activate more than 70% of public chargers in Malaysia.

Smart #1 Brabus quick specs

Featuring a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup, the Smart #1 Brabus has a total output of 315kW (422hp) alongside 543Nm of torque. This allows it to go from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.9 seconds which matches its status as a Brabus vehicle.

In terms of battery, it still carries the same 66kWh battery pack as per the Premium version. Since it has a much higher performance, the WLTP-rated range of Brabus model is slightly shorter at 400km as opposed to the Premium’s 440km.

When it comes to charging, it takes less than three hours to charge the EV from 10 to 80% via its onboard 22kW AC charger. On the other hand, a 150kW DC fast charger can reduce that charging time to under 30 minutes.

While you are at it, don’t forget to check out our first experience with the new Smart #1 Brabus EV right here. — SoyaCincau