KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — The month of September was a busy time for fashion events in Kuala Lumpur.

From Aigner's Fall/Winter launch party to Malaysian hairstylists receiving an 'iconic' award, there were plenty of activities to keep fashionistas busy.

Here, we have compiled four noteworthy events that happened in KL over the past month.

Actor Azrel Ismail was one of the guests at Aigner's cocktail party to celebrate the brand's latest collection. — Picture courtesy of The Melium Group

Aigner

To launch its Fall/Winter collection The 5th Element, the luxury German brand threw a cocktail party attended by local celebrities, social media influencers and VIP clientele.

Among guests that evening were Siti Saleha, Datin Elvina Mohammad, Azrel Ismail, Sophia Albarakbah, Nadia Brian, Riena Diana, Amber Chia, Tong Bing Yu, Whulandary Herman, Nabila Huda and To’Puan Syamim Farid.

The Cybill Bag, an icon from the house of Aigner, comes in a new shape. The distinctive trapeze shape is now available in an elongated horizontal shape in the seasonal colours Element Orange, Cayenne Orange, Stardust Rose and classic colours black and ink.

For more details, visit http://www.melium.com.

Celebrity hairstylist Albert Nico with his 'Iconic Legend of All Time' award. — Picture by Elliott Koon

Crowning Glory Awards

Organised by Malaysian Hairdressing Association (MHA) and United Asian Hairdressers Association (UAHA), the Crowning Glory Awards Ceremony 2023 provides a platform for hairstylists to learn and grow, and showcase their creativity.

“Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the associations have remained committed to their passion. It's this dedication that has brought everyone together,” said MHA and UAHA president Michael Poh.

Held during Beautyexpo & Cosmobeauté Malaysia at KLCC Convention Centre, the ceremony's highlight saw five industry veterans bestowed with the Iconic Legend of All Time award.

“After 43 years in the industry, I feel blessed to received this award,” said Nico, who is also the Malaysian 'icon' (ambassador) of haircare brand Kevin Murphy.

“Thank you MHA, UAHA and my industry peers for this honour which will spur me to work harder. Let us all elevate the artistry of the hair industry together,” added Nico.

Besides Nico, the Iconic Legend of All Time award also went to Andy Ho, Datin Winnie Loo, Elvin Soh and Poh.

Founded in Budapest in 2006, Omorovicza harnesses the healing properties of Hungarian thermal waters. — Picture courtesy of Kens Apothecary

Omorovicza

In conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, The RuMa Hotel and Residences has teamed up with beauty retailer Kens Apothecary on a special facial treatment at UR SPA featuring Omorovicza’s Queen Collection.

Founded in Budapest in 2006, Omorovicza harnesses the healing properties of Hungarian thermal waters to deliver therapeutic minerals to the deepest layers of the skin.

The UR SPA facial treatment features the cult brand’s latest range, The Queen Collection, which combines indulgent textures and scents with efficacious skincare actives in products.

Priced at RM520, the Queen Facial Treatment is available from now till December 31, with 10 per cent of proceeds during October donated to the Breast Cancer Foundation in support of breast cancer awareness and support initiatives.

This initiative was announced at a media event at The Ruma. For more details, call 03-2778 0692.

At the heart of Sacoor Brothers' latest collection lies a celebration of pastel shades. — Picture courtesy of Sacoor Brothers

Sacoor Brothers

The renowned Portuguese fashion brand recently held a preview of its Autumn/Winter 2023 collection for local media.

Crafted in Portugal, this collection embodies the ethos of 'reset & care', offering versatile pieces suitable for everyday wear.

At the heart of Sacoor Brothers' latest collection lies a celebration of pastel shades, reminiscent of the gentle hues that grace a countryside cottage.

Soft blush, serene lavender and delicate mint colours harmonise to create a tranquil palette, perfect for those seeking serenity in their wardrobe.

This collection is available at all Sacoor Brothers outlets nationwide.