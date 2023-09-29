KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Non-profit arts organisation Pusaka will be celebrating Malaysia’s living traditions in a cultural festival next weekend at the Godown Arts Centre in Kuala Lumpur.

The festival, dubbed Panggung Pusaka: Senandung Kota, will present an exciting array of performances, workshops and conversations featuring masters of traditional arts from diverse communities across Malaysia.

Look forward to being mesmerised by performances from different cultural communities such as Main Puteri of Kelantan, Kuda Kepang of Johor, Dondang Sayang of Melaka, Mah Meri indigenous performers, Sumazau dancers of Sabah, Urumee Melum drummers, and Silat Jawi practitioners.

The festival will also feature a special exhibition featuring photographs from the organisation’s archives, a short-film screening room as well as a bazaar of artisans, books and food and beverage pop-ups.

There will also be a talk by Pusaka founder Eddin Khoo to highlight the organisation’s work over 21 years while celebrating the masters of Malaysia’s ritual and artistic traditions.

The festival, supported by the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry’s cultural sector support grant, aims to create a new community platform for urban audiences to encounter, engage, and interact with cultural custodians from the grassroots.

The festival will take place from October 6 (Friday) until 8 (Sunday).

Spectators can visit the art exhibition and catch the short film screening on Friday from 3pm until 9pm.

The festival will also be open to visitors from 10am until 10pm on Saturday and Sunday.