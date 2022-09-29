Some of Tan's male followers declared their intention to unfollow her on Instagram after seeing romantic pictures of her and her husband. — Picture via Instagram/ elizabethtan

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Intimate pictures of Elizabeth Tan with her husband Dr Ding Siew Jim on social media caused some male followers to declare their intention to unfollow her.

Fondly known as Lizzy to her fans, the 28-year-old uploaded three pictures to Instagram. The local singer explained that the pictures, including one showing the couple locking lips, were from a post wedding shoot.

While many praised the pictures, there were others who expressed their disappointment.

According to @aizumaimi, many men will be frustrated (makan hati) upon seeing the pictures.

There were also others who expressed their intention to unfollow Tan's social media account, which presently has 1.9 million followers.

Instagram user @rdhafhmi tagged his friend @syahrulnzm, inviting him to cry together but the latter claimed he had unfollowed the account.

Meanwhile, @m.aiman_akmal_anak_bumi_ urged Tan to delete the pictures as it was haram to kiss.

“Not everything we need to share,” he said.

Tan, who recently appeared in Abang Long Fadil 2, tied the knot with Ding in March last year.