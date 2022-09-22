SeaShorts Film Festival 2022 showcases South-east Asian virtual reality films at its first regional exhibition in Malaysia. — Picture courtesy of SeaShorts Film Festival

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — Virtual Reality (VR) technology continues to blur the line between reality and fiction as it is used in video games and work simulations.

Now, Asian filmmakers are discovering its potential in filmmaking.

This year marks the physical return of the SeaShorts Film Festival in Multimedia University (MMU), Cyberjaya. It welcomes South-east Asian filmmakers to gather and share insights into their craft and storytelling.

This year, the film festival will also host the region's first VR exhibition. Titled Beyond Mirage, it features 12 works of prominent VR artists from South-east Asia in a first-of-it’s-kind exhibition from today (Sept 22) till Sunday (Sept 25).

Running alongside the festival, the exhibition is held at the E-Gallery and Mocap Studio of the Faculty of Creative Multimedia.

"VR technology in South-east Asia is still new, filled with possibilities for creative expressions,” Creative Multimedia Programme Head Lim Kok Yoong told Malay Mail.

"We want to showcase the innovation of VR artists within the Asian region and allow visitors and filmmakers to recognise its powerful potential,” he added

Visitors can expect an immersive experience with stories both fiction and non-fiction that highlight Asian culture and art.

The exhibition is curated by Lim, Roopesh Sitharan and Dendi Permadi of the Faculty of Creative Multimedia at MMU.

Using the campus’ studio, Lim and Sitharan found the right tools to develop VR storytelling through state-of-the-art facilities.

The exhibition features works from Malaysian artists Lim, KC Tan, Mahen Bala, Zarif Ismail, Idril Mihat, Fariz Hanapiah and Vimala Perumal.

They are featured alongside Austrian filmmaker Ella Raidel and Korean filmmaker Sojung Bahng.

The works of five Taiwanese VR artists are also shown with the support of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia and Kaohsiung Film Archive.

Two VR masterclasses and one VR workshop will also be held for visitors who are curious in this expanding art form.

For more information, visit seashorts.org.