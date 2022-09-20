Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow announces the start of the LovePenang Street Food competition at his office in Komtar, George Town September 20, 2022. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 20 — Those who love Penang street food can now vote for their favourite hawker in the LovePenang Street Food Competition that kicks off today.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said prizes of RM200,000 are up for grabs for the hawkers that receive the highest number of votes, while voters with the highest points might get a chance to win cash prizes too.

The competition is open to a maximum of 2,000 street food stalls that register, and so far, about 200 stalls have registered, he said.

“There are 21 street food categories that are classified as Penang’s iconic food along with three general food groups,” he said.

Among the categories include char kway teow, nasi lemak and laksa, while those not in the categories will be grouped under three general food groups such as desserts, snacks and other foods.

“Those who have eaten at the registered stalls can vote for them by scanning the QR code displayed at the respective stalls,” he said.

The street food competition starts today and ends on November 30.

Hawkers who wish to take part in the competition may go to LovePG.my or download the LovePENANG application on their smartphone to register.