The late Queen Elizabeth was reportedly an avid Nintendo Wii player. — Reuters pic and Console Variations

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — The late Queen Elizabeth was known to have many hobbies and pastimes. Gaming was apparently one of them.

According to The Mirror, Wii Bowling was an enjoyable pastime of hers, on a 24k gold Nintendo Wii no less.

“She thought the Nintendo looked tremendous fun and begged to join in,” a source said.

“She played a simple 10-pin bowling game and by all accounts was a natural. It was hilarious.”

Prince William was reportedly in fits of laughter, impressed with his grandmother's gaming skills.

In 2008, the monarch reportedly gifted William a Nintendo Wii for Christmas which she ended up sharing.

Later in 2009, video game company THQ commissioned an exclusive gold-plated console to be sent to the Royal Family, including a copy of Big Family Games.

Unfortunately, Buckingham Palace was unable to receive “unsolicited gifts” to the queen.

After THQ went bankrupt in 2013, the console was bought by IT administrator Donny Fillerup in 2017.

Filerup put up a listing on eBay of the gold console and a copy of Big Family Games for a “reasonable” RM1.56 million.

A friend at Nintendo had told Fillerup to sell the ultra-rare console for RM2.6 million, but Fillerup lowered its price “to give more people the opportunity to buy it”.