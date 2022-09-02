One of the many configurations of the Robobus offers passengers a comfortable environment for resting. — Picture courtesy of Pix Moving via ETX Studio

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 2 — A Chinese startup called Pix Moving has developed a particularly innovative vehicle concept that is modular. Based on a single chassis, it can be fitted with different modules depending on whether passengers want to travel in a work-, leisure- or even rest-focused space.

Since 2014, Pix Moving has been working on a revolutionary new type of autonomous vehicle. Called Robobus, it is now ready to be produced, and more than 1,000 of them are expected by the end of this year.

The idea is to be able to offer different environments based on a single vehicle platform. Thus, the interior space can be configured to serve all kinds of uses, and the chosen module is then fitted to the chassis. The Robobus can be used as a mobile office, a gaming space for gamers — complete with console and screen — a gym with floor mats, or a sleep pod with a large bed! Plus, businesses could have their own custom-made interiors, such as a food truck, a cafeteria or even a mini mobile store.

Note that the Robobus can theoretically accommodate up to six people, depending on its configuration. It is also relatively compact, measuring only 3.8 meters long and 1.9 meters wide. But at 2.2 meters high, it is quite unusual, and almost anyone can stand up inside.

Here, it is not a question of cars designed to drive in traffic, but rather shuttles that would serve various points over short distances, on closed circuits or specifically delimited areas. Moreover, the Robobus has a relatively modest performance, with a top speed of 30 km/h and a range of less than 100 km. — ETX Studio