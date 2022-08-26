Maxis releases ‘Apalah Generasi ini?’ Merdeka video to pay tribute to the Malaysian youths who are at the forefront of the digital economy. — Screengrab via YouTube/Maxis

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Communications service provider Maxis Berhad has released its Merdeka and Hari Malaysia short film to pay tribute to youths who are drivers of the digital economy.

The three-minute short film, titled Apalah Generasi ini?, follows the challenges of several young Malaysians who are trying to find gainful employment in a society that expects them to conform to existing ideals and norms.

The video features several youths unveiling their fresh and unique background in a job interview.

It then turns out that these individuals are content creators and video makers equipped with the digital skills to thrive in the future.

The video, which has garnered over 1.8 million views on YouTube in three days, aims to celebrate the fearless and progressive spirit of youths in embracing new possibilities.

Maxis brand and marketing head Tai Kam Leong said in a statement that the company is inspired by the new generation of Malaysians who embodies the ‘always be ahead’ spirit while constantly redefining what it means to live, work and play in this digital world.

“In lifting up these Malaysians, we hope to contribute to the nation’s aspirations to be teguh bersama.

“We are committed to empowering them with the digital tools and skills to thrive, as we firmly believe that they are core to Malaysia’s diverse and vibrant digital economy.”

The digital services and connectivity solutions provider said that it is also organising a Malaysia Day edition of its popular eKelas Usahawan workshop on September 24, targeting women entrepreneurs from the B40 community.

The workshop will comprise a series of digital marketing sessions with a practical and hands-on approach to equip entrepreneurs through modules including tips and basic skills on marketing, digital photography, copywriting and planning for marketing and advertising campaigns via online and social media platforms.

Since its launch last year, over 1,600 entrepreneurs have been trained under the programme.

The virtual workshop is open to all existing or aspiring entrepreneurs with a limited capacity of only 300 seats on a first come, first served basis.