KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Dubai-based Emirates will recommence operations of its flagship A380 for the Kuala Lumpur-Dubai route starting December 1, 2022 to meet an increase in demand.

The airline currently operates its Boeing 777 aircraft 11 times weekly between the two cities where passengers can connect onwards to over 130 destinations across six continents.

Emirates’ A380 service to Kuala Lumpur, EK 346 will depart Dubai at 0330hrs, landing at 1435hrs. EK 343 will depart Kuala Lumpur at 0145hrs, arriving in Dubai at 0505hrs while Emirates’ flight EK342/345 will continue to operate with a Boeing 777.

Emirates country manager for Malaysia Mohammad Al Attar said there is a pent-up demand for that route.

“This is also an opportunity for Emirates to play our part in the rejuvenation of the travel and tourism sector in Malaysia, Dubai and beyond, following the challenges of the past two years (during the pandemic),” he said.

Earlier this year, the company signed a memorandum of collaboration with the Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board to develop inbound traffic into Malaysia from the airline’s key strategic markets, further helping to boost the tourism industry and promote Malaysia as a unique travel destination. — Bernama