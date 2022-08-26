ALGIERS, Aug 26 — Canadian company Harbour Air, whose fleet is composed exclusively of seaplanes, aims to convert all its aircraft in order to become the first 100 per cent electric airline in the world.

Already used on cars, retrofitting, which consists in transforming a polluting vehicle into an all-electric model, could very well reach the world of aviation. This is something Harbour Air has been trying to prove for several years. And this summer it's taken a step to move closer to that reality.

The company announced that it has successfully completed its first 100 per cent electric test flight in British Columbia. One of its aircraft, completely refurbished, was able to travel 72 km in 24 minutes, without experiencing any problems. In terms of performance and range, this is a major feat, a fundamental step before the launch of its first commercial electric flights.

This test is also essential for obtaining the certificate and the green light from the American Civil Aviation Agency and the Canadian Ministry of Transport. The goal is now to convert its entire fleet and become the first company in the world to specialise in electric flights.

Deciding not to wait for electric aircraft to come to market, Harbour Air chose to make its own transition with existing models, which it converts to an all-electric format. This is the result of a collaboration with electric motor manufacturer magniX, which has fully electrified a De Havilland Beaver for the occasion. The choice made by Harbour Air in 2019 could one day become a reality. But it will still need the approval of the authorities as well as the refitting of its entire fleet. — ETX Studio