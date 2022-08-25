Local entrepreneur Wawa Zainal earned an estimated RM2.5 million after selling out the first batch of her new line of scarves. — Screenshot via Instagram/ Wawa Zainal.

KUALA LUMPUR, August 25 — Local entrepreneur Wawa Zainal sold all 90,000 pieces of her new line of Wawa Scarve within 24 hours before its official launch.

Wawa or her real name Nur Hawa Zainal Abidin confirmed the news via a post shared on her Instagram where she was seen celebrating.

Talking to portal Gempak, Wawa disclosed that the first batch of sales was estimated to bring in around RM2.5 million

The 31-year-old said that the positive outcome was a sign of her customers’ loyalty toward her brand as well as a blessing from the Almighty.

“Alhamdulillah, we managed to sell out our first batch. It would be a lie if I said I didn’t set high hopes and targets and I’m so grateful when it really happened.

“In the beginning we managed to sell 20,000 pieces, then 50,000 and now it has reached up to 90,000 pieces all sold out. InsyaAllah we will produce more after this,” she said.

The entrepreneur was also grateful to be able to contribute to the local economy of small businesses and for being able to share her earnings with the underprivileged community.

“It is my belief that in whatever we’ve gained, there’s a part for others too. That is what I’m trying to instill in myself and in my business.

“If we manage to help those who need it, insyaAllah the reward will come,” she said.

When talking about her new line of scarves, Wawa described it as exclusive, and it could be the perfect present for loved ones.

Previously, Wawa and her husband Aeril Zafrel made headlines after Aeril surprised her with a RM3.2 million office building.