KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — A 23-year-old woman who was once called "Miss Garbage” because her parents were garbage collectors was crowned Miss Thailand Universe 2022 Saturday night.

The beauty queen, Anna Sueangam-iam bested 28 other contenders and will represent Thailand in the 71st Miss Universe Pageant slated in December this year.

Following her crowning, Sueangam-iam told Thai media that both her parents worked as Bangkok Metropolitan Administration garbage collectors.

According to her, most of her childhood toys were salvaged from garbage and repaired by her parents.

Online portal Thai PBS World quoted Sueangam-iam saying she did not have the chance to play like other kids during her childhood as her parents had to work from 3am until 7pm.

The only time she had a chance to venture out of home was to go on a ride on a garbage truck with her father.

Thanks to her determination, Sueangam-iam was able to obtain a bachelor’s degree in hotel and tourism management from Bangkok’s Kasetsart University.

Prior to Sueangam-iam’s win, social media users cast doubts about her chances of winning as she "does not have a foreign parent” unlike other contestants who are of mixed heritage.

The beauty queen is now hoping to obtain Thailand’s third Miss Universe crown after Porntip Nakhirunkanok who won the title in 1988 and Apasra Hongsakula who won it in 1965.