A new unauthorised biography has stirred controversy among the British royal family again by revealing claims involving Meghan Merkel and Prince Harry. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — A new unauthorised book on the British royal family claims that the Duchess of Cornwall Camilla asked Prince Harry and Meghan Merkel if their child would have a “ginger afro”.

Mirror UK reported that Camilla allegedly made the comment during discussions in 2016 with Harry and his family concerning his new relationship with Markel.

The biographer Tom Bower, however, said the comment was said as a joke.

The explosive revelations are contained in Bower’s new biography titled Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors.

Sources closed to Camilla dismissed the claims as just “nonsense”.

There have been no official comments from Camilla’s spokesperson about the allegation.

This, however, isn’t the first accusation around the royal family and Merkel and Harry’s son Archie.

In March 2021, Merkel went on a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey and said there were concerns about Archie’s skin colour, given his parents were of mixed races.

Following the international exposure of the revelation, Buckingham Palace responded two days after the interview and publicly stated that the accusations would be taken seriously and addressed by the family in private.