PARIS, July 6 ― After the 2020 edition was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Paris Motor Show is set to return this year. Visitors will be able to discover all the latest vehicles and, above all, explore how the cars of the future are taking shape. The event runs from October 18 to 23, 2022, with ticket sales for the event now open.

A precursor to many major international shows, the Paris Motor Show, or Le Mondial de l'Auto ― first held in 1898 ― already underwent a profound change in 2018 when it was rebranded as the “Mondial Paris Motor Show,” then celebrating the coming together of the Mondial de l'Auto motor show and Mondial de la Moto motorcycle show. Cancelled in 2020, the “Mondial” returns again this year in a new form.

If the event will be shorter than usual, it promises to highlight the vehicles of the future, showcasing a sustainable approach to mobility that's connected and accessible to all. The show will also be structured around a series of events and test drives organized in Paris, the aim being to enable as many people as possible to discover manufacturers' current visions of the future of the automobile and the wider mobility sector.

For the first time, visitors will have the opportunity to test some 100 new models in real traffic conditions. The idea is to familiarize them with new energies by offering them the opportunity to drive a few kilometers in an electric, hybrid, plug-in hybrid or hydrogen car.

The event will also encompass the Equip Auto pro trade show.

After a day reserved for the media on Monday, October 17, the public will be able to get up close to all kinds of vehicles, and even try out some of the models on display. Ticket sales are now open for those who wish to make bookings. Adult tickets are priced €30 for the day, or just €16 if you select a specific time slot (one hour) for arrival, which must be respected in order to manage crowds at the show.

To find out more about the 2022 Paris Motor Show, visit: mondial.paris ― ETX Studio