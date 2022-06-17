The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention issues an usual set of guidelines on how to reduce risk of Monkeypox transmission for sexually-active patients. — Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in US recently issued a list of ‘safe activities’ for sexually-active Monkeypox patients with some unusual tips.

It began the advisory released last month, noting that “new or unexplained sores or rashes on the body including the genitals and anus” and recently or currently sick individuals should generally consult a medical professional, “even if monkeypox isn’t in your area.”

The CDC stated that the best way to protect oneself was to not have sex of and not kiss or touch each other’s bodies while sick or “share things like towels, fetish gear, sex toys and toothbrushes.”

Other ways to reduce the chance of spreading the virus include having “virtual sex with no in-person contact”, masturbating together at a distance of at least 6 feet apart without touching, having sex with clothes on or covering areas where rash or sores are present and washing hands, fetish gear, sex toys and any fabrics after having sex. as well as limiting the number of partners.

Kissing however is non-negotiable.

While monkeypox is not known to be a sexually transmitted disease, close skin-to-skin contact with a Monkeypox patient can cause a rash that spreads, as well as fever, chills, and aches.