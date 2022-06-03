An unexpected campfire explosion startled a couple and went viral on TikTok — Screencapture via TikTok @huzaifahmiorbadri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — An exploding brick shocked a couple’s peaceful barbecue during a staycation in Kalumpang in Hulu Selangor.

The TikTok video shared by the husband Huzaifah Mior Badri went viral, garnering 1.6 million views.

Thankfully, the couple weren’t hurt, but they learned an important camping lesson.

The explosion was caused because of the air pressure in the cement bricks below the fire, Huzaifah explained in a pinned comment.

Wet rocks and cement should be avoided when building campfires because the evaporating water inside creates intense air pressure causing the rocks will explode due to too much pressure expanding inside.

Huzaifah also shared a second TikTok, showing the incident without any editing to remind budding campers not to make his mistake.

Many commenters thanked Huzaifah for posting his experience and were grateful the couple were not harmed.

User @naar53 commented “Thanks for the post, now I know.”

“When you skip science class be like-” user @happyhappylah humorously said.

“Last time in my Kampung we cooked a feast using a large wok,” user @mustdo8 shared

“Below the wok were cement pillar stones, they blew up under the fire.”

“No wonder why my grandmother would scold us when we burned anything on top rocks or cement,” user @nickynurnatsya added.

“Those rocks can be so dangerous!”