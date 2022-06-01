Guzman earned praise from TikTok users for making sex education a fun and informational experience. — Screenshots via TikTok/ alberto_lm24

PETALING JAYA, June 1 — A teacher in Mexico has become a TikTok sensation for his hilarious and informative approach to teaching sex education.

To show his class of students how to put on a condom, Antonio Guzman decided to roll a fabric sheath over the entire body of a student volunteer.

The scene was filmed and uploaded to TikTok by student Alberto Lopez Medina, and has received over ten million views so far.

The video was captioned, "This is sex education in Mexico”.

As Guzman envelops his volunteer with fabric in the video, he nonchalantly explains how everyone’s bodies may vary, specifically, the shape of one’s penis.

"Some incline backwards, others bend forwards, and some lean to one side,” he says, as he adjusts the blanketed volunteer to illustrate his point.

The classroom then erupts into laughter when Guzman explains: "What you are seeing (now) is a grade four erection!”

TikTok users have commended Guzman for discussing sex in a fun but responsible way that left students informed.

"A sense of humour is always vital when teaching these subjects,” said one user.

"I learned so much in less than a minute,” said another.

Some sharp-eyed commenters were also amused by the projected slide featured in the background of the video, which detailed certain intricacies of female orgasms.