Rodo realised that she was attracted to objects ever since she was 14. — Picture via Instagram/sarah.travelling.worldwide.

PETALING JAYA, June 1 — A German woman has declared her love for her Boeing 737 toy plane and has referred to it as her boyfriend “Dicki”.

The New York Post reported that she has 50 replica models of the plane at home and hopes to wed it one day although it’s illegal to do so in Germany.

LadBible reported that Sarah Rodo, 23, from Germany’s Dortmund is objectum sexual — which means that she is sexually attracted to inanimate objects and said that she is head over heels in love with the plane.

It is reported that although Rodo has dated humans in the past, it’s “Dicki” that had truly completed her and how it takes up almost her entire bed.

She even described how she loved everything about him, especially his face, wings and engine — which she said as sexy.

“I love everything about him, but particularly his face, wings and engine — they’re so sexy to me.

“When I’m with my 737, I’m over the moon.

“I just want to be with him all the time — he makes me the happiest person.

I love him so incredibly much — I just feel safe with him and want to spend all my time with him.” The news portal also said she discovered her attraction to objects since she was a 14-year-old teenager.

Before the plane, she found out that she was attracted to an express train.

“I’ve also had two relationships with men because I just wasn’t sure what my real sexuality was.

“I now realise that I can’t feel these romantic things for people — now I know that my sexuality is objectophilia and I stand by it,” she said.

She added that she wasn’t attracted to people as she couldn’t cuddle them or become intimate with them unlike her objects where she craved their cuddles and being intimate with them.