Florida woman beats husband with a belt after catching him masturbating and watching porn

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — A woman in Florida, United States, is set to be charged next month for beating her husband with a belt after she caught him masturbating and watching pornography on his mobile phone.

Angela Davis, 30, was arrested at their home in Summerfield after her 51-year-old husband called the police, The Smoking Gun reported.

The man told police that he got into an altercation with Davis after she interrupted his “pleasure session”.

The victim said Davis got angry and asked to see his phone to which he complied.

After seeing his phone, the couple got into an argument before it turned violent and saw Davis wrapping a leather belt with a large metal buckle around her fist.

When the man tried to call police for help, Davis knocked the device from his hands and struck him several times on his arms and back with the belt.

Police at the scene reported seeing several red marks across the victim’s back as well as a large raised red lump on the man’s arm that had very good detail and appeared to be the buckle of a belt.

When questioned by police, Davis confirmed she had found the victim watching pornography on his phone and masturbating, and that she had gotten upset.

She claimed to have struck her spouse with the belt to protect herself during a short struggle with the victim.

Davis was later arrested after investigators determined she was the incident’s primary aggressor.

She has been freed on a US$1,000 (RM4,394) bail and will be charged on June 14 with aggravated battery and witness tampering.