Couple in India to sue son, daughter-in-law for RM2.86m if no grandchild within a year

Sanjeev Sinha and his wife have been facing financial difficulties after spending a lot on their son who has not born them a grandchild. — Picture via Unsplash

PETALING JAYA, May 13 — A couple in India are demanding a compensation of RM2.86 million from their son and daughter-in-law if they fail to produce a child within a year.

Pensioner Sanjeev Prasad Sinha, 62, and his wife Sadhana Prasad Sinha told BBC that they’ve exhausted their savings raising their son and paying for his pilot’s training programme and lavish wedding.

The elderly duo from Uttarakhand are demanding the compensation which includes the wedding reception cost in a five-star hotel, luxury car worth RM351,000 and honeymoon expenses.

Haridwar, Uttarakhand | Parents move court against son&daughter-in-law, demand grandchildren/Rs 5 cr compensation.



They were wedded in 2016 in hopes of having grandchildren. We didn't care about gender, just wanted a grandchild: SR Prasad, Father pic.twitter.com/mVhk024RG3 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 11, 2022

“My son has been married for six years but they are still not planning a baby.

“At least if we have a grandchild to spend time with, our pain will become bearable.

“We also had to take a loan to build our house and now we are going through a lot of financial hardships.

“Mentally too we are quite disturbed because we are living alone,” the elderly couple told The National.

The couple added that “society” had also been questioning them on the arrival of their grandchild which is causing them further pain.

The Sinhas’ lawyer, Arvind Kumar Srivastava said the elderly couple had spent about 25 million rupees (RM1.42million) on their son since birth excluding additional expenses such as for their son’s wedding.

“They have demanded the money because of mental cruelty,

“It is a dream of every parent to become a grandparent. They had been waiting for years to become grandparents,” he told the news portal.

Srivastava said the couple filed a plea last Saturday and the case will be taken up for hearing by the court in India’s Dehradun city on May 15.