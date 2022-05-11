Taiwanese nail parlour serves up shirtless male manicurists for Mother's Day

Customers at EN. nails salon had an unexpected Mother’s Day treat, courtesy of two fitness models playing manicurists for the day. ― Picture via Facebook/EN. nails salon

PETALING JAYA, May 11 ― To celebrate Mother’s Day, a nail parlour in Taiwan swapped out its usual manicurists for a pair of beefy, male fitness models.

Photographs of the event organised by EN. nails salon went viral after being uploaded by Facebook user Chu Chu Chang, racking up over 6,000 comments.

According to the user, the event was exclusive to the salon’s VIP members.

A few hours later, the parlour posted about the event themselves, saying they were “relieved” by having the “new employees”.

Going by the accounts of customers, the two model-manicurists, Stanley and Tim, apparently did well at their temporary jobs and “paid attention to the fine details”.

Professionalism aside, some commenters jokingly pointed out that they would be quite distracted by the sight of two shirtless hunks with only aprons covering their ample chests.

As more people commented on the parlour’s Facebook page after the event, EN. the nails salon made a cheeky post reminding everyone to “calm down” as their “budget had run out” to keep the models beyond the one-time event.

Instead, they said, customers seeking service may be helped by the store manager ― the shop’s pet cat.