Ukraine's mine-sniffing Jack Russell given medal for detecting more than 200 explosives since Russian invasion (VIDEO)

Tuesday, 10 May 2022 12:33 PM MYT

BY SYLVIA LOOI

Patron has become a canine symbol of Ukrainian patriotism since the Russian invasion. ― Picture via Facebook/Heidi Williams
KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 ― Patron, the mine sniffing Jack Russell Terrier, has been awarded a medal by Ukranian president Volodymyr Zelensky to recognise its services since Russia's invasion.

The pint size dog's owner Myhailo Iliev, a major in the Civil Protection Service, also received a similar award, Reuters reported.

Patron has been credited with detecting more than 200 explosives and preventing their detonation since the start of the war on February 24, quickly becoming a canine symbol of Ukrainian patriotism, according to the news agency.

The award ceremony was made during a news conference Zelensky had in Kyiv with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

 

Seemingly excited with the award, Patron had barked and wagged its tail before Zelensky handed the award to Iliev.

In a statement to the media, Zelensky said Patron not only neutralises explosives, it also teaches children the necessary safety rules in areas where there is a mine threat.

According to the BBC, Patron has become a focal point of Ukrainian patriotism and regularly features in videos on official Ukrainian social media channels.

It has inspired a number of artworks by fans across the country, ranging from illustrations to knitted animal replicas.

Among them is a sketch of Patron urinating on a Russian missile wearing its signature safety vest.

Another features Patron in front of two backgrounds ― one half showing a grassy park next to a ball, while the other features the remnants of a bombed building.

