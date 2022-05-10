Ukraine's mine-sniffing Jack Russell given medal for detecting more than 200 explosives since Russian invasion (VIDEO)

Patron has become a canine symbol of Ukrainian patriotism since the Russian invasion. ― Picture via Facebook/Heidi Williams

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 ― Patron, the mine sniffing Jack Russell Terrier, has been awarded a medal by Ukranian president Volodymyr Zelensky to recognise its services since Russia's invasion.

The pint size dog's owner Myhailo Iliev, a major in the Civil Protection Service, also received a similar award, Reuters reported.

Patron has been credited with detecting more than 200 explosives and preventing their detonation since the start of the war on February 24, quickly becoming a canine symbol of Ukrainian patriotism, according to the news agency.

The award ceremony was made during a news conference Zelensky had in Kyiv with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Patron the dog, the legend of this war, got his presidential award today, too. How cute is that!#dogsofukraine #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/HUsimtKWdz — olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) May 8, 2022

Seemingly excited with the award, Patron had barked and wagged its tail before Zelensky handed the award to Iliev.

In a statement to the media, Zelensky said Patron not only neutralises explosives, it also teaches children the necessary safety rules in areas where there is a mine threat.

According to the BBC, Patron has become a focal point of Ukrainian patriotism and regularly features in videos on official Ukrainian social media channels.

It has inspired a number of artworks by fans across the country, ranging from illustrations to knitted animal replicas.

Among them is a sketch of Patron urinating on a Russian missile wearing its signature safety vest.

Another features Patron in front of two backgrounds ― one half showing a grassy park next to a ball, while the other features the remnants of a bombed building.