Natural swimming pools: A refreshingly green alternative

Each component is useful to the ecosystem of a natural pool. ― Shutterstock pic

PARIS, May 10 ― Natural swimming pools can have many advantages when it comes to taking a dip in a greener environment. These pools offer a more ecological alternative to traditional swimming pools thanks to the functioning of their ecosystems, while also reducing maintenance costs. This kind of pool will, however, be more expensive to build than a traditional pool.

With plants, rocks, fish and more, natural pools are home to a whole living, natural ecosystem. In addition to being a great way to add greenery and wildlife to the surroundings of your home, a natural pool could also provide a more ecological way to enjoy a leisurely dip.

So, at a time when environmental preservation is of paramount importance, what are the pros and cons of building a natural pool?

Lower maintenance costs

Conventional swimming pools require a lot of maintenance and consume energy. Like traditional pools, the bottom of a natural pool needs to be cleaned at least once a week, while the plants need to be trimmed regularly. But a natural swimming pool can considerably cut the cost of maintenance.

Despite these minimal human interventions, there is no need to use chlorine and other chemical products to keep the water clear. Indeed, the natural swimming pool cleans itself, because each component in its ecosystem serves a useful purpose: the stones retain the dirt, the plants allow the oxygenation of water and the animals help eliminate insects.

In winter, there's no need to cover the pool: the ecosystem contributes to the overall upkeep of the environment by remaining functional and useful all year round. This also avoids the need to empty the pool, which is necessary three to four times a year for conventional pools.

Giving the garden a more natural look

If natural pool maintenance is more environmentally respectful, this kind of pool can also give a wilder, more natural look to a garden or home exterior. And since it does not need to fit with conventional construction standards, it can take all kinds of forms to blend into the landscape: the shape of an oasis, a pond or a natural lake, for example!

More costly to build

Perhaps the only drawback of the natural swimming pool is its construction cost. Experts estimate an additional 30 per cent on the bill. According to Guide-piscine.fr, a website specializing in swimming pool-related topics, the cost of a natural pool ranges from €20,000 (RM92,596) to €35,000. On the other hand, a classic swimming pool costs from €15,000. ― ETX Studio