Kelantan ‘Spider-Man’ stall workers praised online for helping senior citizen cross the road (VIDEO)

The stall workers have been amusing many on TikTok after helping a senior citizen cross the road. — Pictures via TikTok/azharpenjualjalanan

PETALING JAYA, May 9 — Two stall workers in Pasir Puteh have gone viral in a video on TikTok after helping a senior citizen cross the road while donning their Spider-Man costumes.

The comical duo have been hailed as heroes after halting traffic to help an elderly woman safely cross the road with her bicycle.

Yaakub Mohammad, one of the ‘Spider-Man’ told Malay Mail that this is not their first time helping the elderly woman cross the road.

“She would often call us to help her cross the road at the same spot so we are used to helping her.

“Plus, it’s something small that we can do to help those in need,” he said.

However, he was surprised to see their video being shared many times.

He and his partner have been selling cold drinks and hot food such as tom yam soup since 2018 and have been wearing Spider-Man outfits to promote their stall.

The video on TikTok has been watched over three million times and has been liked by over 200,000 times.

Many commented that the duo are true Spider-Man heroes for not just wearing the outfit but going all out to help someone in need.

Others were simply amused at their hilarious poses.