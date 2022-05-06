As its number of rescues grow, animal welfare group MDDB is appealing for financial aid to upgrade its shelter (VIDEO)

These two cute puppies will be among the 10 puppies available for adoption at The Square, Jaya One, Petaling Jaya this Sunday (May 8). — Photo courtesy of MDDB

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Malaysia may be entering the endemic phase for Covid-19 but animal welfare organisations such as Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better (MDDB) are still reeling from the effects of the lockdown put in place previously.

MDDB adoption coordinator Christine Lai said following the enforcement of Movement Control Orders (MCO) in 2020 and 2021, the organisation could not organise any adoption drives to reduce its number of rescuers.

“Despite MCO, we were still asked to take in dogs and this has put a strain on our shelter,” she said.

Among its latest rescue was from a 82-year-old woman who had to give up her seven dogs and seven puppies to live in a home for senior citizens.

Hence, MDDB is in the process of upgrading its current shelter and the cost involved has been estimated to be about RM66,000.

“We are appealing to our supporters for help,” said Lai.

Lai said MDDB will be having an adoption drive at The Square, Jaya One, Petaling Jaya from 11am to 6pm on Sunday (May 8) and those wanting to learn more about the upgrading project can visit them.

On the adoption drive, Lai said there will be at least 10 puppies waiting for their forever homes.

“Most of these puppies have been vaccinated and some have even been toilet trained,” she said.

Besides MDDB’s puppies, independent rescuers will also be bringing their rescues to the drive.

Those who want to donate to MDDB whether in cash or in kind can also drop them at the drive.

For further details on the upgrading project, please email them at [email protected] or WhatsApp

+6017-332 5160.

Alternatively, visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/MalaysianDogsDeserveBetter.