UK man spends six years with penis on arm, ‘feels like a man again’ after organ reattached properly

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 ― Malcolm MacDonald, 47, from Norfolk, England who was horrified when his penis fell off, had to spend another six years with a man-made manhood left on his arm.

In a new Channel 4 documentary series The Man with a Penis on His Arm, MacDonald shared his ordeal living with an artificial genital attached to his arm for six years.

It all began in 2014 when a long-term perineum infection developed into a sepsis that cut off blood and nutrients to the furthest parts of the body like the arms and toes.

Having to throw his own penis into a bin after it decayed and fell off, MacDonald became a broken man, relying on alcohol to escape from feeling ‘less of a man.

Two years later, MacDonald met phallus construction expert, Professor David Ralph from University College of London and the two set out on a mission to reconstruct an artificial penis.

Using a portion of Macdonald's flesh, Ralph wrapped human tissue around a makeshift urethra pipe.

MacDonald requested that his new penis be 15cm, 5cm longer than his previous one.

The penis was stuck on his arm as opposed to his leg due to the lack of oxygen in his blood at the time.

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic creating scheduling conflicts and staff shortages, MacDonald had to live with a penis on his arm during the pandemic.

This meant he was unable to wear short sleeve shirts in public due to embarrassment and had to avoid swimming near children.

MacDonald had also almost hit an elderly lady with his penis when it came loose as he reached out for a product.

“Can you imagine six years of your life with a penis swinging on your arm? It's been a nightmare, but it's gone now ― the little bugger.” MacDonald said.

Finally, in a nine-hour operation, doctors were able to safely detach his penis from his arm back to in between his groin.

The nerves and blood vessels were stitched together to allow blood to flow into the area.

He will also be able to have sex using two tubes installed to inflate his penis to keep an erection.

Macdonald admitted that he felt like a real man again after the end of the ordeal.

“It's something to tell the grandchildren, isn't it?” MacDonald said in the documentary.