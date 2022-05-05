How the corset stole the show at this year's Met Gala

Bella Hadid is one of the (many) celebrities who walked the Met Gala red carpet in a corset, fueling an uptick in searches for this now must-have fashion item. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, May 5 ― Even more than Blake Lively, Kylie Jenner or Kim Kardashian, it was the corset that stole the show on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for this year's Met Gala. The underwear item ― which made a comeback to our wardrobes just over a year ago ― clearly went down a storm with viewers, as online search interest soared after the ceremony.

Many believed that the corset would quickly be relegated to the ranks of the micro-trend ― a fleeting moment in fashion. However, it now seems to be one of the most coveted pieces of the womenswear wardrobe. And this has been going on for over a year now. The Met Gala, held Monday in New York, did nothing to change the game ― quite the contrary, in fact. The underwear item, which dates back to the Spanish court, when it was used to straighten the female torso, even turned out to be the star of the event, with searches jumping on several platforms in the wake of the prestigious ceremony.

Many celebrities held their breath on the red carpet of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, each following the next in spectacularly voluminous gowns matched with some kind of corset. There was Billie Eilish in a corseted satin Gucci gown, Gigi Hadid in a Versace corset jumpsuit topped with an oversized coat, Precious Lee in a sheer bodycon dress with a corset by Altuzarra, and Bella Hadid sporting an armour-like corset over lace leggings and a chiffon skirt. This is perhaps not surprising considering that the theme of the evening was “Gilded Glamour,” referencing the American golden age of the late 19th century. But the effect didn't take long to trickle down into the real world, since a few hours after the ceremony, internet users were frantically taking to their keyboards in search of the model that would make them look just as glamorous as their favourite stars.

The global fashion search engine, Stylight today reports that clicks for corsets recorded an 87 per cent increase just a few hours after the Met Gala, reflecting a seemingly unwavering craze for a garment that was the subject of much criticism just a few decades ago. These figures appear to be confirmed by data from the platform, Love the Sales, reported by Women's Wear Daily (WWD), raising the corset to the top of the most popular pieces in the wake of the ceremony (+107 per cent in searches), far ahead of sequin dresses (+66 per cent).

It was at the end of 2020 that the corset made its big comeback to the fashion scene, buoyed by the series Bridgerton, and giving rise to one of the key trends of 2021: regencycore. But this underwear item ― which has become a garment in its own right ― has since been refreshed and modernized in the form of crop-tops, jumpsuits and various glamorous tops. On TikTok, the #corset hashtag counts 3.5 billion views, showing young people's keen interest in this clothing item, which we (definitely) haven't seen the last of. ― ETX Studio