Celcom Malaysia and M&C Saatchi release short film to highlight memorable Hari Raya celebration

A must-watch short film 'Syukur 1 Syawal' that highlights appreciation and gratitude towards family and friends. ― Picture via Celcom Axiata Berhad

PETALING JAYA, April 27 ― Advertising and marketing services M&C Saatchi Kuala Lumpur in partnership with Celcom Axiata Berhad presents a thematic Hari Raya film titled Syukur 1 Syawal.

With the themes of gratitude and appreciation, it shares the message of how true joy comes not from material things ― but from sincere connections.

Set in Johor, this film tells the story of an 11-year-old boy Danish who is anxious to balik kampung and celebrate Hari Raya with his relatives.

His plan is to collect enough duit raya to buy a drone but due to a sudden twist of events, he decided to gain something even more valuable ― true appreciation for his family, other people, and Aidilfitri.

M&C Saatchi crafted a tale in line with Celcom’s goal of helping Malaysians enjoy the Hari Raya celebration in hopes that Malaysians will once again cherish moments with their loved ones and share them no matter where their hometowns are through this film.

Both M&C Saatchi Kuala Lumpur and Celcom believe Malaysians will not only enjoy the film but also be reminded of what Hari Raya truly stands for ― that of gratitude and appreciation for the real blessings in our lives.

The short film can be watched here.