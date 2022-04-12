Fashion goes mini for maximum effect

The miniskirt and crop top are among the star pieces of the summer. ― Unsplash pic

NEW YORK, April 12 ― Oversize cuts and maxi lengths can get back in the closet! Any superfluous piece of fabric will have no place in women's wardrobes this year, all the way through until fall. Skirts, dresses, tops and even bags are shedding a few centimetres, while jeans and pants are landing with (very) low waists. And it's a trend that we once again owe to younger generations' infatuation with all things Y2K.

Microclothes are riding higher than ever, relegating maxi dresses and long summer skirts to the background this season. And this is despite the major return of the Coachella festival, scheduled from April 15 in California, which is usually synonymous with a bohemian-chic wardrobe. This year, it will be all about short cuts, low waists, and navels visible from miles away ... Tiny styles will be everywhere, as (already) proved by many fashion icons, influencers, and various other users on social networks. And, of course, designers are already surfing on the trend.

The miniskirt will be summer's star

A symbol of emancipation, the miniskirt ― whether invented by Mary Quant or André Courrèges ― is shaping up to be one of the most coveted pieces in the womenswear wardrobe. Influencer marketing platform LTK has seen a 200 per cent increase in searches for the miniskirt ― in plaid patterns, if you please ― showing a definite craze for this 2000s staple. And, if we're going full-on Y2K, there's a good chance that the mini- or micro-skirt will be worn with a crop top, or even a bikini top, rather than anything more oversized in cut. This is a trend that is gradually gaining popularity on TikTok, which counts nearly 180 million views for the #miniskirt hashtag.

Not content with being a star style for sunny days, the miniskirt will also be in the spotlight next season. During the fall-winter 2022-2023 fashion shows, many designers trimmed down the miniskirt to create an even shorter version (yes, really), like Versace, Miu Miu and Coperni. Diesel went even further by proposing large belts that turn into micro-skirts in a flash, giving some indication of the little amount of fabric that will be used to conceal what you might call your 'winter body.'

Mini cuts, maximum effect

But the skirt will not be the only wardrobe essential to lose several centimetres this season. Dresses, of course, will be getting the chop, but so will tops. Bra tops, visible bras, crop tops and the likes are all looking popular, again channelling a certain Y2K nostalgia. The LTK platform reports a 200 per cent increase in searches for the purple crop top this season, once again showing a definite interest in shorter pieces this season. And, to top it all off, mini handbags ― worn on the shoulder ― are also proving a hit (+150 per cent).

If we combine this trend with people's (mainly women's) infatuation with low-waisted (or even very low-waisted) jeans, pants and skirts in recent months, the ultra-short trend appears to be a major inspiration of summer style. It remains to be seen if this new fad will materialize on the street, or if ― as is often the case ― it will struggle to make its way beyond the realms of social media. ― ETX Studio