Manpower solution firm opens multi-facility labour quarters to improve foreign workers’ welfare

Q Centre is a new labour quarters with multiple facilities to improve foreign worker’s welfare. — Picture courtesy of STF Group

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Manpower solution provider, STF Group has unveiled its new centralised labour quarters to improve foreign workers’ welfare in Malaysia.

The labour quarters, dubbed Q Centre, is equipped with facilities such as kitchen, canteen, recreation area, bicycle park, laundry, area for quarantine and 24 -hour security surveillance.

There is also security control and health monitoring of the residents at all times.

STF Group said in a statement that it is dedicated to practising trustworthy management of foreign workers and promised to strive to protect and ensure their rights are guaranteed at all times.

“In compliance to Act 446 implemented by the government, Q Centre adheres to the standards in the Act to provide a better living environment for foreign workers in Malaysia giving employers ease of mind without having to worry about their foreign worker’s welfare.

“This will promote a more efficient work force thus ensuring a more productive operation that will further propel businesses forward.”

Q Centre offers 30 rooms that can accommodate 210 tenants with and without air conditioning to cater for different needs.

The centre is also equipped with facial recognition entrance systems as well as thermal sensors for extra measure.

It also has a quarantine area on a separate floor should there be any Covid-19 positive cases among the tenants.

The centre will be under STF Saujana Sdn Bhd and is fully managed by STF Saujana Sdn Bhd.

It is located in Sungai Kapar Indah strategically nestled within Selangor’s industrial park with easy connection to local businesses.

It was officiated by MIC vice president Datuk Thopasamy Murugiah and STF Group chairman Datuk Yan Lee Chin at Q Centre S.K.I. in Kapar today.

Q Centre recently entered into the second phase of its expansion plan to have another centralised labour quarters in Klang Sentral.

The new centre can accommodate 420 tenants.

The group aims to have a total of five new labour quarters this year.

It also plans to expand throughout Peninsular Malaysia within the next five years.