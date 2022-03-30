Dog abandoned at US shelter over gay tendencies gets adopted by same-sex couple

Fezco, now renamed Oscar, was abandoned at an animal shelter in North Carolina, US, as the owners claimed it was gay after it humped another male dog. — Picture via Facebook Audu AbdulFatah Leco

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — In a twist of events, the male dog that was dumped at an animal shelter for mounting another male dog, has been adopted by a same-sex couple.

The dog, now renamed Oscar, after the late gay poet Oscar Wilde, was adopted by Steve Nichols and his partner John at Charlotte, North Carolina in US, WCCB Charlotte’s CW reported.

Oscar, formerly known as Fezco, was dumped by its former owners at the Stanly County Animal Shelter after it mounted another male dog.

Nichols said it was a silly reason to turn in a dog.

“We just thought it would make sense for the gay dog to be adopted by a loving gay family,” he reportedly said.

Nichols and John have been together for more than 30 years and they have been subject to that kind of bigotry and ignorance throughout their lives together, and they could not always do anything about it.

However, when Oscar’s story came to light, the couple looked at each other and said they could do something about it.

American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals had been previously quoted by Daily Mail as saying that mounting or thrusting can be part of normal play behaviour for pets and not necessarily indicative of their sexuality.

Puppies often mount playmates, people and toys until they reach sexual maturity, while neutered or spayed male or female dogs may continue to mount because they enjoy doing so.

In addition, dogs sometimes mount other animals ‘to display social status or control’.