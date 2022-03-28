Taiwan businessman lodges police report against loan shark for refusing to take final loan instalment

A Taiwanese businessman has lodged a police report against an illegal money lender for refusing to take his final repayment. -- Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — A Taiwanese businessman has lodged a police report against an illegal money lender for avoiding him just as the businessman wanted to pay off his final loan instalment.

The Tainan-based businessman, who was not identified, told police that the Ah Long had been avoiding him and refusing to pick up his calls, The Liberty Times reported.

He told police that he borrowed money from the loan shark to fund his business and had been servicing his loan on time.

The businessman reportedly told police that he could not be bothered that the loan shark was operating an illegal business.

He was actually more concerned that the Ah Long refuses to take his repayment as it would affect him getting back his promissory note.

Police could not decide what to investigate the act under but will investigate the matter for operation of underground loan activity.

Tainan police had been cracking down on loan shark activities as illegal money lenders had upped the ante to encourage people to take up loans.

The latest involved the use of pretty women to post alluring photos on dating apps and those who request to meet would first need to take out a loan.