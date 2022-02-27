Over 250 sape players in Kuching set new Malaysia Book of Records

In Sarawak, 257 sape players set a new record in the Malaysia Book of Records in Kuching February 27, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Feb 27 — Sape music played on the banks of the Sarawak River tonight set a new record in the Malaysia Book of Records with the participation of 257 sape players on the closing night of the four-day Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia 2022.

Some of the players performed at the Kuching Waterfront while others at the Darul Hana Bridge in complying with the standard operating procedures (SOP). The first record was set in Miri in 2017.

Sape, also called sampe, is the traditional lute of the Orang Ulu community, namely the Kenyah and Kayan.

The five-minute performance was led by sape icons Jerry Kamit and Elizabeth Bungan.

A statement issued by the National Department for Culture and Arts (JKKN) said besides setting a record in MBOR, the performance also showcased the uniqueness of Malaysian arts to foreign tourists.

“In line with the Keluarga Malaysia concept, the sape performance is a combination of racial and ethnic diversity in Sarawak.

“Therefore, the “harmony” in this diversity is seen between JKKN and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) especially the Persatuan Anak Seni Sape Kuching (PUSAK),” said the JKKN statement.

Also present at the event were Sarawak Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry deputy secretary-general (Culture), Datuk Saraya Arbi.

The Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia 2022 programme featured a colourful performance with artistic and cultural themes, held on a floating stage on the Sarawak River.

The programme was also aimed at promoting Kuching as the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation’s (Unesco) “creative city” under the gastronomy category — World Craft City. — Bernama