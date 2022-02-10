Uncle Kentang raises RM4,900 to help homeless family of five who lived in their car for a month

Uncle Kentang is looking for a new home to rent for a homeless family of five who have been living in their car for the last one month. ― Picture courtesy of Facebook/Kuan Chee Heng

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 ― Social activist Uncle Kentang has raised a total of RM4,900 to help a homeless family of five who has been living in their car for a month.

Uncle Kentang or his real name Kuan Chee Heng, took to his Facebook and website to share about the family’s predicaments before proceeding with collecting donations for the family under the Kentang Funds.

According to the Uncle Kentang website, the husband, Hara, who works as a security guard has not been getting his salary.

After three months of delaying rent, Hara along with his wife and three children were kicked out of their rented home and have been living inside their Perodua Viva since.

“After a month of living in their car and countless efforts of trying to earn a living, Mr. Hara finally decided to approach me and my team for aid.

“We’ve relocated them to a nearby Hotel 99. It’s been a while since the whole family had a proper bath and comfortable mattress to sleep on,” Uncle Kentang wrote on his site.

Uncle Kentang initially set a target to collect a total of RM4,500 but he and his team have managed to collect more than expected, courtesy of generous Malaysians.

The funds will be used to rent out a new home along with essential items for Hara and his family.

Uncle Kentang and his team are still looking for a new house or a flat to rent for Hara and his family with a budget of RM600 to RM700 per month.

Those interested in helping can contact Uncle Kentang’s team at 018-2683999.

Donations can also be made through here.