Genting SkyWorlds theme park officially opens today

General view of the atmosphere at Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park during a media preview in Genting Highlands February 7, 2022. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — South-east Asia’s most anticipated theme park, Genting SkyWorlds, is expected to be one of Malaysia’s crowd-pullers as it officially opened its doors to visitors today.

Located 1,800 metres above sea level, Genting SkyWorlds offers a 20 per cent discount from its published rates for bookings from today to March 31 as part of its soft opening promotion to welcome the visitors after numerous delays.

One of the rides at Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park, Genting Highlands February 7, 2022. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

Its soft opening rates ranged between RM128 and RM151 and ticket sales had already gone live since February 4 via the Genting SkyWorlds website (gentingskyworlds.com) and Genting SkyWorlds mobile app.

At a media preview, Vice President, Head — Theme Park Operations of Resorts World Genting, Greg Pearn said the app, the first for the South-east Asian region, was also integrated with the park’s virtual queue (VQ) technology, an intelligent feature that will reduce long waits in physical lines, giving guests more freedom to do what they want and at a time they choose.

A bird’s eye view of Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

Not only is the app a comprehensive guide to Genting SkyWorlds, with real-time information, it also enables guests to navigate and experience the park virtually prior to arrival, giving a head-start on what to do, where to go and how to get there.

Meanwhile, Genting Malaysia Bhd head of business operations and strategies Lee Thiam Kit said the theme park, built with an investment of over US$800 million (RM3.3 billion), is a game-changing themed attraction park that will put Malaysia and Pahang on the world tourism map.

“This theme park will contribute to the tourism sector and the economy with the creation of over 1,000 jobs,” he said.

During the soft opening period, there will be complimentary VQ and Photo+ access available where guests can download and share unlimited digital photo contents.

Developed across a 10.5-hectare land and featuring 26 rides and attractions suitable for everyone in the family and guests of all ages, Genting SkyWorlds will take guests on a sky-high adventure through nine movie- and adventure-inspired “worlds” such as Central Park, Liberty Lane, Andromeda Base, Ice Age, Epic and Rio. — Bernama