Woman in Edinburgh rushed to hospital after suffering from extreme allergic reaction to lip filler dissolver

Daniella Bolton had to be rushed to the hospital after she suffered an extreme allergic reaction to lip filler dissolver. — Picture via Facebook/ Dani Bolton

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — A sales administrator had to be rushed to the hospital after she suffered from an extreme allergic reaction to lip filler dissolver.

Daniella Bolton, 24, from Edinburgh, went to her beautician to get her lip filler dissolved to make way for fresh jabs.

However, instead of her swelling subsiding as promised by the beautician, Bolton found her lips ballooning.

The swelling only reduced four hours later after doctors prescribed her with steroids, Daily Mail reported.

Following her ordeal, Bolton wants to raise awareness of severe reactions that can happen following the procedure.

“My reaction was awful. They looked like sausage lips. I do not know if I am exaggerating but I would genuinely say they were about 20 times the normal size.”

“It was so scary. I was in a lot of shock because I have never seen my lips that big before,” Bolton reportedly said.

Bolton said initially, her appointment was to get more filler but she decided against it at the last minute.

Before undergoing the procedure, Bolton said she had her patch test to determine which specific substances would give her allergic inflammation.

Despite her skin getting a bit red, Bolton did not think much of it as she did not suffer from sensitive skin.

She then got the injections in her lips causing it to get big quickly.

When the swelling did not subside, the beautician advised Bolton to go to the hospital where doctors prescribed her with steroids to reduce the swelling.

Bolton said despite getting a patch test do not guarantee everything will be fine.

“It is just to make people aware that these reactions can happen,” she said.