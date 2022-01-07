Canine welfare group MDDB holds adoption drive in hopes pet lovers can provide loving homes to rescue dogs

Lai said that MDDB is finding it tougher to rehome rescued animals as compared to before. — Picture via Christine Lai.

PETALING JAYA, Jan 7 — Canine welfare group Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better (MDDB) is conducting an adoption drive this Sunday to find loving homes for its rescue dogs.

Held at Jaya One shopping centre, visitors and potential dog adopters can head to Atrium, The Square at Level G from 11am to 6pm.

MDDB adoption coordinator Christine Lai said that most of the dogs needed to be neutered first before they are able to be rehomed.

“We really hope dog lovers will come in full force to give these unfortunate homeless puppies homes.

“It is getting more difficult to rehome rescued animals compared to when we started out 13 years ago.”

She added that when the organisation first started out, it was common for MDDB to rehome about 100 puppies and dogs a month.

“These days it is a miracle if we are able to rehome 15 dogs and puppies a month.

“There will also be young adult dogs belonging to independent rescuers at the adoption drive that are fully vaccinated.”

Lai said that MDDB would also be fundraising to pay off their chicken supplier’s outstanding bills.

“We feed our dogs chicken breast, ground neck and liver from our supplier Ayam Maju Enterprise, which is a stall at the Section 17 wet market.

“And the business has been providing these foods to us on credit,” she said.

A big supply of food is needed on a daily basis to feed the about 260 dogs under MDDB’s care.

Anyone interested to contribute towards the MDDB dogs’ chicken bills to help pay off Ayam Maju Enterprise’ bills can do so at the drive.

For details on how to contribute for the bills, please email [email protected] and for information on the adoption drive, please call Lai at 0122414749.