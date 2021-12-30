Veteran entertainment journalist Zieman dies at 60

Veteran entertainment journalist Zieman died of kidney failure yesterday. ― Picture via Twitter/ kuseman10

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 – Veteran entertainment journalist Fauziah Mohd Johar passed away yesterday at the University Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) due to kidney failure.

Fauziah, better known by her pen name Zieman, was 60.

According to The Star, she was admitted to UMMC on December 8 for various medical complications, including kidney failure.

Zieman began her journalism career at the New Straits Times in the mid-1980s before joining Star Media Group in March 2000.

Her career at The Star began as a chief reporter and she, later on, was appointed as the editor of mStar before joining back The Star as an assistant editor.

In 2019, the single mother of six children accepted the voluntary separation scheme and retired.

Throughout her career, Zieman was well-versed with the local entertainment scene and was often the go-to person for the latest news about local entertainment and celebrities.

She was also an expert on Bollywood music and films, long before Bollywood became hip.

Apart from journalism, Zieman was also an acclaimed lyricist and wrote hits for several local bands and artists, including Headwind, Loving Born, Rina Khan, Alleycats and Qadeem Shaher.

Zieman will be laid to rest at the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetary today before the Zohor prayers.