Heineken Malaysia to give out 100,000 meals and care packages to Klang Valley flood victims

Shah Alam city councillor Pappa Raidu Veraman (centre) receiving the aid from representatives of Heineken Malaysia. — Picture courtesy of Heineken Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Brewery company Heineken Malaysia will be giving out 100,000 meals and emergency care packages for flood victims in Klang Valley.

Through its Heineken Cares programme, Heineken Malaysia Berhad is working with its network of non-governmental organisation (NGO) partners such as Dialogues Includes All, Epic, PWD Smart Farmability and Make It Right Movement, to mobilise and distribute the aid to victims.

Heineken Malaysia managing director Roland Bala said the company felt for all the flood victims, their families and loved ones whose homes and livelihoods have been affected by the floods.

“People are at the heart of our company, and as a company with a long history in Malaysia, we strive to assist communities during these challenging times,” he said in a statement.

As the impacted families work towards rebuilding their lives, Heineken Malaysia will play its role in mobilising urgent aid to the plight of flood-hit individuals and providing them with basic necessities, added Bala.

Bala also extended his gratitude to their employees as well as their NGO partners for their support during these difficult times.

Heineken Malaysia is calling on its business partners to participate and band together in undertaking essential support activities, by channelling food aid directly to their local communities or donating to the company’s CSR arm, Spark Foundation, where all funds will be directed to participating NGOs to further aid the flood victims.

The Heineken Cares programme was established this year with the goal of providing 150,000 meals to communities affected by job or income loss due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As of November 30, a total of 123,800 meals have been distributed to more than 8,000 beneficiaries.

The 100,000 meals and emergency care packages are in addition to the original goal of 150,000 meals.